The Cartersville Police Department recently responded to an Armed Robbery at the Ameri-Mart, 1153 Burnt Hickory Road.

Later that same day, Cartersville Police Investigators arrested Louis Cotto for his involvement in the armed robbery. Mr. Cotto was a part-time employee of the business.

On March 28, 2019, Cartersville Police Investigators, along with members of the Bartow- Cartersville Drug Task Force and the United States Marshal Service, arrested Latrae Hall at his residence. In addition, Mr. Hall’s mother, Tanya Hall was arrested and charged with Hindering Apprehension.

Louis Cotto was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Latrae Hall was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery , Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.