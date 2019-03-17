Desmond Quinell Irvin, 40, and Andrew Michael Irvin, 45, both of Rome, were arrested on Woodland Street this week after police said they found him in possession of a large quantity of marijuana that was packaged for resale.

Reports said they found over 10 pounds of marijuana that was packaged for resale, two firearms, a scale and baggies.

Desmond Irvin is charged with trafficking marijuana possession of a gun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana, distribution of marijuana and fugitive from justice.

Andre is charged with trafficking marijuana, distribution of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of marijuana.