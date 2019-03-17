The Adairsville Police Department recently conducted a traffic stop due to a vehicle having an equipment violation. During the stop officers discovered that the driver and one of the passengers had suspended licenses. After making the arrest officers located Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and over $4000.00 in cash in small bills in the vehicle. The female passenger also had a significant amount of Methamphetamine in the crotch area of her pants.

John Eugene Collins, Michael HEnry Lynch and Kara Shea Boaen were all charged with; VGCSA- Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute, O.C.G.A. 16-13-30(b), VGCSA- Possession of Methamphetamine, O.C.G.A. 16-13-30(a), VGCSA- Marijuana possession less than 1 Oz., O.C.G.A. 16-13-2(b), VGCSA- Possession and use of drug related objects, O.C.G.A. 16-13-32.2(a).

Mr. Collins was also charged with; Driving while license is suspended, O.C.G.A. 40-5-121, Operating a vehicle without valid registration, O.C.G.A, 40-2-88, and Acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle, O.C.G.A. 40-2-5. Mr. Collins, Mr. Lynch and Ms. Boaen were then transported to the Bartow County Adult Detention Center and transferred to the custody of the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office without incident.