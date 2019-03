James Tyler Young, 25 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he attacked his 49 year-old mother.

Reports said that Young shoved his mother against a dresser before punching and busting a window of the home.

Police added that while on his way to the Floyd County Jail Young bite out his stitches and as a result had to be taken to Floyd Medical Center.

Young is charged with simple battery, obstruction and criminal trespass.