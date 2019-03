Three Floyd County Residents, Brijin Denise Hunter, 47 of Lindale, Cody Christopher Ball, 34 of Rome and Sandy Arlene Wright, 52 of Lindale, were arrested during a traffic stop on Teat Street after police found suspected methamphetamine.

Reports said that police found a smoking device and the drug inside a vehicle in which all three were in.

All are charged with possession of meth and possession of drug related objects.