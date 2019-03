Lamar Williams, 61 of Rome, was arrested at the Home Depot after he was allegedly found shoplifting.

Reports said that Williams stole four pairs of pliers and a knife, totaling $135.25.

While at the jail, reports stated that he was found in possession of “game money”, which is bills with the words “copy money” removed.

Williams is charged with two counts first degree forgery, two counts theft by shoplifting, probation violation.