Amancio Adalbero Aguilar-Ruiz, 38 of Rome, was arrested at Sun Block of Rome after he was accused of engaging in sexual acts with a minor under the age of 16.

Reports said that the acts occurred between April 4, 2016 and November 6, 2018.

Aguilar-Ruiz is charged with child molestation, aggravated child molestation, statutory rape and sodomy.