Redmond Urgent Care, in affiliation with Redmond Regional Medical Center, celebrated the ribbon cutting and community open house at their second location in Rome, 1810 Turner McCall Boulevard. Redmond Urgent Care in East Rome is now officially open to see patients from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. The first Redmond Urgent Care at 601 Shorter Avenue opened in January.

“We are thrilled to expand urgent care services to our neighbors in East Rome,” said John Quinlivan, Chief Executive Officer at Redmond Regional Medical Center. “Our second Redmond Urgent Care location on Turner McCall Boulevard will continue Redmond’s tradition of providing the high-quality, compassionate care our community has come to know and trust.”

Redmond Regional Medical Center joint-ventured with SmartCare Medical Group to develop a frontline retail medical center in the heart of the community providing convenient, high-quality care for non-life-threatening injuries.

“With the expansion of Redmond Urgent Care to East Rome, we expand convenient access to high-quality, patient-focused care where citizens live and work,” said Samir Bhatia, CEO of SmartCare Medical Group. “This expansion also allows the patients of Redmond Regional to immediately access the network of care when they need urgent medical care.”

Equipped with x-ray, laboratory services, and more, Redmond Urgent Care is available for medical needs that do not require a visit to the emergency department or in instances when a patient is unable to see their primary care physician. Licensed providers are also available to perform minor procedures like suturing.

Redmond Urgent care offers online check-in through the website RedmondUrgent.com. Here you can view current wait times and even check in online for a specific time to arrive.

With Redmond Urgent Care’s affiliation to Redmond Regional Medical Center, patients seen at Redmond Urgent Care can be easily connected with physicians within the hospital’s network of care should they need to be referred on to see a specialist for a chronic or more acute medical issues beyond the scope of urgent care.

Redmond Urgent Care has met all of the Urgent Care Association of America’s established standards and criteria for quality of patient care, safety, and scope of services. Redmond Urgent Care has received the Accredited Urgent Care Designation, the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers by the Urgent Care Association of America.

For more information on Redmond Urgent Care, including when to visit an urgent care center, please visitwww.RedmondUrgent.com.