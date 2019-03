An inmate of the Floyd County Prison, John Henry Glass, 37 of Decatur, was booked into the Floyd County Jail this week to face additional charges.

Reports said that Glass, while working at Shag Williams Park, solicited tobacco products from a civilian.

Authorities went on to say that a search of Glass led officers to find three packs of “Traffic” brand cigarettes and a Verizon cell phone.

Glass is charged with items prohibited by an inmate and criminal solicitation.