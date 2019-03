A 55 year-old homeless Rome man, Ben Adam Costlow, and 59 year-old Gary Lynn Beard, of Lindale, were arrested this week after police said they found them in possession of methamphetamine.

Reports added that the drug, along with glass smoking pipes, was found in his vehicle, which was at the 900 Block of Old Cedartown Highway.

Both are charged with possession of meth and possession of drug related objects.

Beard is charged with failure to maintain lane.