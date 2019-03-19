The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man and woman with multiple charges after an attempted home invasion on March 11, 2019.

According to Sheriff Clark Millsap, on March 11th, 2019 just before 1pm, a female resident at 200 East Pleasant Valley Road called 911 reporting that a man was outside her home and had fired shots into her door. Deputies and Investigators responded and the first deputy on scene stopped a black SUV leaving the driveway. A female driver and a male passenger were detained at the time for investigation. The victim was located in her home and was not injured by the bullets fired into her home.



Sheriff Millsap stated that after a thorough investigation, the male passenger, identified as Wilmar Perez, 36, and the driver, identified as Katherine Barlow, 28, (both of Cleveland, Tennessee) were both arrested and charged with numerous charges. Perez’ charges: armed robbery, aggravated assault (2 counts), Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act – possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, criminal trespass, burglary 2nd degree, unlawful for inmate to possess any controlled substance, and theft by taking. Barlow’s charges: armed robbery, aggravated assault (2 counts), burglary 2nd degree, and unlawful for inmate to possess any controlled substance.

Investigators determined that the parties knew each other and that this was not a random crime.