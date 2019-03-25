Ricky Eugene Brownlow, 58 of Coosa, was arrested this week after police said he went to a home and began to beat on all of its doors while yelling the victim’s name.,

Reports said that the victim had previously placed a TPO against Brownlow.

When police arrived Brownlow allegedly gave them a false name to conceal his identity. After discovering who he was they placed him under arrest. While conducting a search officers stated that they located marijuana and methamphetamine.

Brownlow is charged with aggravated stalking, possession of marijuana, possession of meth and giving false information to police.