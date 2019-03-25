On March 25th, 2019, Adairsville Police made an early morning arrest in the area of the “Wags and Whiskers” business on Highway 140. The Officer noticed a female in the area on foot at about 4:30 a.m. in the morning. When officers made contact with 41 year-old, Tiffany Pope of Adairsville. Pope said she was walking to the store to buy a soda, the Adairsville officer spotted a soda already in her back pack.

A search of Pope revealed two different containers of suspected Methamphetamine, used syringes, and other drug related objects. Pope was arrested and transported two the Bartow county jail where she was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine (Felony) and Obstruction of law enforcement officers (Misdemeanor).

From WBFH radio