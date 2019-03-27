Terrick Robinson, 34 of Cartersville, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for the fatal overdose of Courtney Nicole Dubois, who was found cut up to pieces in a Bartow County landfill last year.

Robinson already had been indicted on several drug charges and is set for trial beginning April 9.

The Exponent Telegram reached out to Tom Dyer, the high-profile, veteran Clarksburg attorney, on Robinson’s pending drug charges. He said that the superseding indictment’s significant change was to charge Robinson with distribution resulting in the death of Dubois, 20, of Fairmont.

Duer said, “The government has been waiting on the results of some forensic testing and some other evidence, and we have always anticipated there would be additional charges. This is no surprise to us. This is likely to delay the trial of the case for a number of months. This is one of the biggest investigations of the local task force that I’ve ever observed.”

The dismembered body of Dubois was found Aug. 13 in the Bartow County, Georgia, landfill.

PREVIOUS – Feb 15 2019

William Gregory “Will” Chappell, 32 of Cartersville, pleaded guilty this week to federal drug and gun charges involving a narcotics pipeline from Cartersville to West Virginia.

The plea comes with a return stating that he will not face prosecution for distribution of a controlled substance resulting in injury or death last Aug. 9 or 10.

Chappell also agreed to cooperate with federal investigators. He will face 20 or more years in prison for his pleas to a crystal meth possession/distribution conspiracy, and possession of a 9mm handgun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Those charges date to a Sept. 4 raid on a hotel room in Fairmont that culminated an investigation that started in the mid- to late spring of 2018. Chappell and codefendant Sheddrick Damond Banks, 26, also of Cartersville, were found in the room with 52 grams of pure fentanyl, 2.6 grams of crystal meth, 223 grams of powder cocaine and about $17,300 in cash, the commander of the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force alleged.

The drug distribution activities of Chappell, Banks and Terrick Robinson, 34, also of Cartersville, involved retrieving narcotics from Georgia and distributing them in the Marion and Harrison County areas, along with a few deals with individuals from Southern West Virginia, according to the Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force commander.

The indictment pending against Chappell contains no allegations that anyone was hurt or injured through drug distribution.

Banks and Robinson were indicted along with Chappell. Chappell is the first defendant to take a plea deal. Banks, in custody in Georgia, has yet to have his initial appearance on his indictment. Robinson, who has pleaded innocent, is jailed in West Virginia pending his trial on the drug conspiracy case.

Chappell would face at least 15 years on the conspiracy to distribute 500 or more grams of crystal meth. He would face at least five years on the drug charges, according to statements in court.

Under the plea agreement, stipulations show Chappell likely to receive a sentence closer to 20 than 15 years.The Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force commander, a detective lieutenant for Bridgeport Police, said they began receiving information from various sources in the spring of 2018. The sources talked about individuals from Georgia coming to Harrison and Marion counties to sell large amounts of methamphetamine.

That led to surveillance that included the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Three Rivers Drug Task Force, state police, the Drug Enforcement Administration and drug task force officers in Southern West Virginia.

Also, a stop by a Mountaineer Highway Interdiction Team South unit resulted in confirmation that Robinson was the individual that until that point had been known as “T,” the commander testified.

Additional surveillance confirmed Chappell to be known as the individual known as “Will,” “Tippy” and “Greg.”

Last May, agents investigated an allegation that Robinson and Chappell had left a hotel in White Hall for one in Bridgeport with about 5 pounds of meth, the commander testified.

But by the time the commander obtained a search warrant for the Bridgeport hotel, the men had left, the commander testified.

Agents in Southern West Virginia reported in July that they had independently received information that a large amount of meth was coming up to North Central West Virginia, while a few individuals from the southern part of the state were receiving some of the drug, as well, according to the commander’s testimony.

Then in August, agents conducted surveillance on a room at a hotel in Jane Lew, and Robinson and others were identified, the commander testified.

The investigation also involved an informant buying 111 grams of crystal meth and 3.2 grams of fentanyl, Aug. 25 in Elkview, Kanawha County, the commander testified.

And Sept. 4, agents raided the Fairmont motel room after a controlled buy of 446.1 grams of crystal meth that tested 95 percent pure in exchange for $5,500, the commander testified.

The rest of the crystal meth seized from the room — 2,619 grams — was either confirmed as 98 percent pure or 96 pure, the commander testified.

Chappell was compliant when agents entered the room, the commander testified, while Banks was trying unsuccessfully to flush crystal meth.

Chappell had the 9mm in his waistband, according to the commander’s testimony, and the defendant also has agreed to forfeit another 9mm pistol, a .380 pistol, a 5.56mm rifle, a 12-gauge pump and a .22LR rifle.

“He was a driver for Mr. Robinson,” the commander testified. “He also assisted in middleman, so to speak, either when Mr. Robinson was absent, or at Mr. Robinson’s direction. He was described up to this point being the guy who had firearms, security, for Mr. Robinson.”

Chappell agreed that the commander’s testimony was accurate.

And asked by U.S. Magistrate Michael John Aloi to describe what made him guilty, Chappell said: “I did agree to drive someone up here to sell drugs, and I did guard them with a firearm.”

