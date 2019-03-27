Howard Cody Eickleberry, 28 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he hit a 19 year-old woman in the face while she was holding a small child.

The woman allegedly suffered a fractured face and broken nose in the attack.

Reports went on to say that Eickleberry then broke several items that belonged to the woman.

The incident occurred at an apartment on Tyler Street.

Eickleberry is charged with aggravated battery, possession of meth, criminal trespass, cruelty to children, possession of drug related objects and probation violation.