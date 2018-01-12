Adairsville Man chases Woman with Crowbar

Bartow Officers were dispatched to a residence on W. George Street in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival officers spoke to Jamie Lyn Morrow, 46 of 2414 Hall Station Road in Adairsville and several witnesses who observed the incident.

Witnesses stated that Morrow was arguing with his girlfriend at a residence on Hall Station Road. Morrow chased his girlfriend on foot to a residence located on W. George Street. Witnesses stated they observed Morrow choking her and then chasing her with a crowbar.

Morrow then went inside the residence just before officers arrived. Several witnesses observed the altercation and completed written statements describing the incident. The crowbar was located and collected as evidence by detectives. Morrow was arrested at the scene and charged with 2 counts FVA Aggravated Assault