Jason Matthew Mcguire, 43 of Kennesaw, was arrested in Rome this week after reports said he made contact with someone he thought to be under the age of 16 years-old and engaged in online sexual conversation with the purpose of having sex.

Reports said that Mcguire wrote about sex acts he wished to perform on the child, including sodomy.

He also asked the child for nude photos along with sending nude photos of himself to the child.

He was arrested at an arranged meeting spot to where he was allegedly going to perform sex acts with the child.

Mcguire is charged with aggravated child molestation, use of a computer to seduce a child to commit a felony, obscene internet contact with a child, sexual exploitation of a child and furnishing obscene materials to a minor.