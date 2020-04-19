Jason Earl Edwards, 33 of Rome, Christopher Aaron Godfrey, 36, and Amelia Regina Little, 38 of Adairsville, were arrested this week after a necklace was allegedly forcibly taken from a 25 year-old man on Blarney Way.

Reports said that Edwards is accused of snatching the necklace and then stating that he was going to get a gun and kill the victim.

Godfrey allegedly hit the victim and also stated that he was going to shoot him and others.

Little is accused of providing transportation for the men and failed to provide help for the victims.

Both men are charged with battery, terroristic threats and acts and probation violation.

Edwards is additionally charged with robbery by sudden snatching.

Little is additionally charged with battery and probation violation.