Jonathan Henry Gable, 30 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly robbed a man while at the intersection of East 3rd Avenue and East 3rd Street.

Reports said that Gable went to the victim and said, “Give me all you God da**** money. I got a 9mm”, as he reached into his pocket.

Reports said that the robbery occurred just before 6 pm Friday.

Gable is charged with armed robbery and terroristic threats and acts.