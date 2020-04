Mark Anthony Middleton, 40 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he got into the face of another person, nearly touching noses, while threatening his well-being.

Reports added that Middleton another person that he was going to “beat him up” and “kill him”.

The incident occurred at a home on Blacks Bluff Road.

Middleton is charged with simple assault, terroistic threats and acts and probation violation.