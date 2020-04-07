Randy Lee Marsh, 56 of Rome, and Bobbi Lynette Jones, 48 of Rome, were arrested this week after reports said they were found with multiple bags of suspected methamphetamine.

Reports said that he was found with the drugs, and a smoking pipe, at the railroad tracks on Old Rockmart Road.

Jones also is accused of giving a fake name to police while being questioned.

Marsh is charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of drug related objects.

Jones is charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects, giving false information to police and probation violation.