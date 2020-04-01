On Friday, March 27, 2020, David Heath II, 35, of Lizella, GA, was arrested and charged with five counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children; Possession of Child Pornography, as well as Possession of Methamphetamine. The investigation began as the result of multiple cybertips that were received by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) related to the possible sexual exploitation of children using an internet service. The subsequent investigation was conducted by the GBI with the assistance of the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. In 2019, the GBI received over 7,000 cybertips related to child pornography, online enticement and child sex trafficking from NCMEC. The national ICAC Program, created by the U. S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about this case or any other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.