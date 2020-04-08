An inmate at the Floyd County Jail, Michelle Cox-Cutright, 23 of Taylorsville, is facing additional charges after she allegedly broke the leg of a jail officer.

Reports said that Cox-Cutright began to resist officers commands and in the process injured their leg. The officer was taken to a medical facitity where it was determinded that their leg had been broken.

She is now charged with simple battery on a police officer, aggravated battery on a police officer and felony obstruction.

PREVIOUS

An inmate at the Floyd County Jail, Michelle Cox-Cutright, 23 of Taylorsville, is facing additional charges after she allegedly attacked another woman inside the jail.

Police stated that Cox-Cutright repeatedly hit the victim in the face, which resulted in injuries to her head above her left eye.

She is charged with battery and unlawful acts in a penal institution.

Cox-Cutright was originally arrested in January for stealing from the home Depot. Reports said that she left the store with a buggy full of items without paying for them. She later returned all the items to customer service and received $655.91 in store credit.