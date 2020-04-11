Bryan Keith Tucker,59 of Buchanan, was arrested this week after reports said he engaged in graphic sexual online conversations with someone he thought to be under the age of 16 years.

Reports said that Tucker sent pornographic photos to the “child” and asked the them to perform sexual acts, including sodomy. Reports added that he asked the “child” for nude photographs while describing graphic detail.s

He was taken into custody at an undisclosed location in Rome. Police found a gun in his possession while being taken into custody.

Tucker is charged with aggravated child molestation, electronically furnishing obscene materials to minors, use of computer service to solicit a child to commit a felony, obscene internet contact with a child, exploitation of a child and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

.