Perry Dewayne Morris, 49 of Cave Spring, was arrested this week after a traffic stop at the intersection of Maple Road and Irvinwood Drive led police to find suspected methamphetamine.

Reports said that Morris was stopped for not having a tag light. Once stopped, officers determined that he had been driving on a suspended license.

He was later found to be in possession of a glass smoking pipe containing meth.

Morris is charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, driving on a suspended license and no tag light.