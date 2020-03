Ruby Elaine Gladney, 42 of Silver Creek, was arrested this week after she allegedly used a machete to gain entry into a train engine, placing two victims in fear of their life.

Reports said that Gladney started by tapping the machete in her hand before climbing in an occupied engine. She then proceeded to enter into an unoccupied engine and locking herself inside.

Gladney is charged with first degree burglary, aggravated assault, intruding railroad tracks and hijacking a motor vehicle.