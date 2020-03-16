Keanna Rachel Vaughn, 23 of Rome, was arrested at the Fairbridge Inn on Martha Berry Bvld after reports said she scratched a police officer on his face while they were attempting to take her into custody.

The incident occurred after reports said she took a black bag, which contained possible heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and glass smoking devices into the nearby Hi-Tech service station.

Officers added that Vaugh also gave them a fake name while being questioned.

She is also accused of yelling and cursing at a nearby hospital.

Vaughn is charged with felony obstruction, battery on an officer, passion of heroin, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, giving false information to police and disorderly conduct.