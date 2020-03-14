Brandon Montae Henderson, 27 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he illegally enterd into a home of a woman and waited on her to return home, at which point he allegedly attacked her and caused physical harm.

Reports added that Henderson then refused to allow her to leave the home while beating her in the head.

The incident occurred at a home on East 11th Street.

Henderson is charged with battery, false imprisonment, burglary, aggravated stalking, probation violation and failure to appear.