Timothy Lavon Grace Jr, 33 of Lindale, was arrested this week after reports said he burglarized Evan’s Auto shop on Rockmart Highway in Silver Creek.

Reports said that police arrived and caught Grace on location. Once he spotted officers he fled away on foot, but was soon apprehended.

Reports added that he was found wearing all black clothing and a black mask. Officers went on to say that they found a bag containing a bolt cutter, saw blade and gloves where he was hiding.

Grace is charged with second degree burglary, possession of tool for commission of a crime, wearing a mask, prowling and obstruction of law enforcement.