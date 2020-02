Bradley Elijah Norris, 22 of Silver Creek, was arrested near Richard B Russel Regional Airport this week after reports said he had and preformed oral sex with a 10 year-old child on multiple occasions.

Reports added that the exchanges occurred between 2015 and 2019 at multiple places in Floyd County.

Norris is charged with aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy and sexual battery against a child.