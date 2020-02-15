Dr. Gary E. Voccio has been named health director for the ten-county Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District headquartered in Rome. As district health director, Voccio oversees ten Northwest Georgia county health departments and various district-wide public health programs.

He is retired from private practice in pulmonary and critical care medicine with Harbin Clinic, the largest privately owned multispecialty medical clinic in Georgia, where he was chairman of department. Voccio concurrently served as medical director of respiratory therapy for Redmond Regional Medical Center, medical director of respiratory tech for Georgia Northwestern Technical College, and as tuberculosis consultant for the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District.

He previously served as chief of staff and chief of medicine at Redmond Regional Medical Center and as a clinical instructor for Floyd Medical Center Family Practice Program. He was also assistant professor of family and community medicine at Mercer University School of Medicine. He served as director of tuberculosis control and prevention for the Georgia Department of Human Resources.

Voccio is affiliated with Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Center in Rome. He is a magna cum laude graduate of Valdosta State University, the Medical College of Georgia, and completed his internship, residency, and fellowship at Prisma Health Richland Hospital and William Jennings Bryan Dorn Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Columbia, SC. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine with dual certification in pulmonary disease and critical care medicine.

Voccio is a member of the American College of Chest Physicians, the American Thoracic Society, and the Society of Critical Care Medicine and is a fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians. He has held numerous chairmanships of committees at Floyd Medical Center, Redmond Regional Medical Center, and The Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Voccio is married (Linda) and has three children and six grandchildren.