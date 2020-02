Brieanna Nicole Hunter, 20 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she knowingly hid a wanted felon from police.

Reports said that Hunter was told by deputies that they were searching for Cody Ball, who had felony warrants out for his arrest.

This week Hunter was found hiding Ball in the attic of her home on Alfred Avenue.

Hunter is charged with felony obstruction of an officer.

Ball, 35 of Rome, was also arrested on two charges of felony failure to appear.