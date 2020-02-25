The Rome Police Department honored FC Scott Kasmar as its Officer of the Year on Monday.

Kasmar was honored for his response to a call back on August 28, 2019 in reference to a domestic altercation on South Broad Street in which he found a man shot in the midsection.

Reports said that Kasmar found the victim lying outside the residence covered with blood.

Kasmar quickly began to administer trauma care and began to control and stop the bleeding. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was able to survive the wound.

However, before that, on May 10 he was dispatched to a call in which he located an unconscious person who also did not have a pulse. He was able to begin CPR and provide medical attention until EMS arrived.

Then on July 12th he was dispatched to a suicide attempt on the footbridge near Bridgepoint Plaza. Kasmar placed himself in danger and successfully brought the person to safety.

On October 26 Kazmar, while responding to a domestic call, rendered aid to a victim that had been cut. The offender was eventually arrested for aggravated assault.

PFC Kasmar has been with the department since 2016 and has been recognized four times as Officer of the Month.