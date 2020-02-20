Alonzso Cullens Jr, 34 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly hit a 57 year-old woman in the face before throwing a rock at a window at the Royal Inn on Martha Berry Blvd back in January.

Reports said that after being located this week he lied to police about his identity. It wasn’t until police used a finger print scanner did they determine his true identity.

He was later found with marijuana in his mouth and attempted to swallow it after being told to spit it out.

Cullens is charged with battery, criminal trespass, false statements and writings, crossing the guard line with drugs, possession of marijuana and obstruction of law enforcement.