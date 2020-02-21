Maurice Cater Nixon, 24 of Lithonia, was booked into the Floyd County Jail this week after he allegedly conspired with two others to sneak meth and marijuana into the local prison.

Reports said that Nixon, through emails, phone calls and messages, arranged to drop off nearly 99 grams of marijuana and nearly 30 grams of meth at the Rome Recycling Center that was to be brought into the Floyd County Prison.

Nixon is charged with items prohibited by an inmate, conspiracy to commit a felony and use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving drugs.