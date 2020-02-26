Jeffrey Howard Cronin, 55 of Suwanee, was arrested at North Floyd Park in Rome this week after police did he engaged in an online conversation with someone he thought was under the age of 16 with the purpose of having sexual relations.

He was taken into custody at an arranged location where they were to have sex.

Officers said Cronin was in possession of a gun while being taken into custody.

Cronin is charged with child molestation, use of computer to solicit a child to commit an illegal act, obscene internet contact with a child and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.