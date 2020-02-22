The Bartow County School System tragically lost Angie Townsend, a White Elementary School Warrior, paraprofessional of 23 years, and someone many students affectionately called “mom” or their “special friend.”

Throughout Mrs. Townsend’s influential teaching career at White Elementary School and Cass High School, she earned the respected titles of special needs paraprofessional, kindergarten paraprofessional, and most recently, pre-K paraprofessional and after-school teacher at White Elementary School. Mrs. Townsend spent all but two years at White Elementary School.

As a Warrior, Mrs. Townsend helped cultivate a positive school climate and culture that is well-known for its focus on interpersonal relationships. Through tears and laughter, White Elementary School Principal Amy Heater notes Mrs. Townsend’s fun-loving personality that made students feel safe, supported, and engaged. Her meaningful activities and hands-on opportunities for learning routinely involved a memorable skit or dance.

“Mrs. Townsend was such an amazing part of the White Elementary Family,” adds Principal Heater. “She was truly a devoted staff member who put the needs of our children before her very own. She always had an amazing smile, sense of humor, and a determined, unbreakable spirit. She is going to be missed dearly. We would like the community to keep our school and Mrs. Townsend’s family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

A school-led tribute will take place Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Mrs. Townsend’s honor. If you would like to contribute a favorite memory, please e-mail Principal Heater at [email protected]

For extra support, several counselors and instructional lead teachers from different Bartow County schools will be on hand at White Elementary School to assist where needed.

Moving forward, the Bartow County School System will follow the advice recently shared by one of Mrs. Townsend’s co-workers and friends, “Carry on with Mrs. Townsend’s legacy of love, laughter, and unbreakable spirit of faith.”

From Bartow County Schools

Townsend was killed Saturday after being struck during a police chase involving a suspect that was being sought.

The suspect, 20 year-old Christopher Tyler Parker of Blountsville, Alabama, ran a red light and struck Townsend’s vehicle at the intersection of Ga 3 northbound at Ga 140 East in Adairsville.

A third vehicle driven by Vanessa Stovall, 34, of Talking Rock, was also involved in the crash. She was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Parker has been arrested and remains in the Bartow County Jail. He faces nine charges including felony fleeing and attempting to elude, felony vehicular homicide, felony receiving stolen property and felony bringing stolen property across state lines.