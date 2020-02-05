Larry Ronnie Johnson, 31 of Atlanta, was booked into the Floyd County Jail after he was accused of burglarizing the numerous stores in northern Floyd County.

Reports said that in September 2016 he helped burglarize the Southern Pride Food Mart BP convenience store on Martha Berry Blvd.

Reports added that he is also accused of a smash and grab burglary at Mr C’s on Martha Berry Blvd that same month.

Johnson is charged with two counts second degree burglary, two counts smash and grab burglary and violation of the Georgia RICO act.