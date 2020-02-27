Georgia State Patrol officials have confirmed that 17 year-old Justin J. Garland, of Adairsville, was killed while crossing a railroad crossing at a location on Hall Station Road in Kingston.

The Georgia State Patrol said the accident occurred just before 8 a.m. Garland’s 1982 Chevrolet C20 was traveling east on a private drive and crossing over railroad tracks. The CSX train was traveling north.

The conductor stated as he was approaching the crossing, he saw the truck crossing in front of him as they traveled through the crossing. The conductor stated they were activating the train horn at the time of the crossing. The train was unable to stop, striking the right passenger side door of the truck.

Photo from Facebook