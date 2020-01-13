Two individuals, Andrew Nathaniel Nunez, 27 of Rome, and Kelia Shay Crider, 37 of Gaylesville, were arrested at the intersection of Shorter Avenue and Elizabeth Street when a traffic stop turned up a large quantity of methamphetamine.

Reports said that Nunez, who was a passenger, gave police a fake name. After discovering Nunez’s true identity he was taken into custody and a search of the vehicle was conducted

Officers were able to locate 18 grams of methamphetamine and a Phentermine tablet.

Both Nunez, and the driver Crider, denied that the drugs was theirs.

Both are charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of a schedule Iv controlled substance.

Nunez is additionally charged with giving false information to police and probation violation.