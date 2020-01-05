Three Romans were arrested after an altercation on Baker Street. Michael Reece Ellis 24, Johnathan Thomas Stewart, 26, and Wesley Eric Nathaniel Hodge, 36, were arrested at Hodge’s home during the altercation which saw Ellis go after three others with a baseball bat.

Reports said that Ellis swung the bat at two men and a woman, making contact with the men. Ellis then swung at the woman with his fast, making contact with her.

All three victims suffered injuries.

Stewart allegedly hit and kicked the two male victims.

Reports did not indicate what role Hodge played in the attack other than he was found on scene and was wanted on a failure to appear warrant.

Ellis is charged with three counts of battery.

Stewart is charged with two counts of battery.

Ellis is additionally charged with three counts aggravated assault.

Hodge is charged with failure to appear.