Joseph Bradley Ineichen II, 24 of Rome, was jailed this week after he allegedly broke into a vehicle and stole a tool set at a home on Booze Mountain Road.

The value of the tool set was listed at $470.

Reports went on to state that Ineichen proceeded to take the items to a pawn shop where he sold them for $175.

Ineichen is charged with theft by taking, theft by deception and entering an automobile with intent to commit a felony.