According to Georgia State Patrol reports, the accident occurred Wednesday, Jan. 29th, at approximately 2:25 p.m., a 2005 Nissan Frontier King was traveling northbound on Cedar Creek Rd, just north of Brown Loop Road.

The investigation revealed that the driver, 28-year-old Jantsen Hyde of Cartersville was driving too fast for conditions. The road was wet as he approached a curve to the left.

The reports states that Hyde failed to maintain his lane, left the east side of the road and struck a mailbox with the right side of the vehicle.

After impact, Hyde overcorrected his steering to the left, entered a counter-clockwise spin, left the west side of the road, and then struck a tree with the right side of the vehicle. The truck then came to an uncontrolled final rest facing westbound. Hyde did not have his seat belt on and suffered fatal injuries.

WBHF radio