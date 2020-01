Christopher Keith Wilson, 32 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he stole an Apple iPhone from Walmart on Redmond Circle.

Reports said that Wilson’s location was later tracked down by using the “find my iphone” app.

While being taken into custody he was found in possession of 19 Zoloft pills wrapped in a paper towel and inside an unlabled pill bottle.

Wilson is charged with felony theft by taking, possession or sale of dangerous drugs and drugs not in original container.