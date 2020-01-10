Elm Street Elementary School has recently been recognized by the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) as a Title I Reward School.

As a Title I Reward School, Elm Street Elementary is among the top five percent of the most improved schools in the State of Georgia. To receive such this distinction, Elm Street showed significant progress in both improving student achievement and closing the achievement gap.

Under the guidance of Principal Laura Walley, the Elm Street team maximized instructional time to directly impact student achievement and ensure student growth. To accomplish this goal, the staff studied each student’s progress and made data-driven decisions to enhance each child’s learning. They tailored interventions to meet their students’ needs, and provided academic assistance, social skills training and emotional help.

“To say I am proud of our team is an understatement,” said Walley. “At Elm Street, we have an extremely dedicated and talented team of teachers and support staff who care about each other, our students and their families. Receiving this type of recognition from the Georgia Department of Education not only validates all of the hard work exhibited by our team on a daily basis, but also provides us with extra motivation to keep pushing ourselves to achieve at the highest level.”