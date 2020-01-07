Glen Wearl Walker, 18 of Cedartown, was arrested this week and charged in connection of a shooting of another person on Rock Street over the weekend.

Reports said that Cedartown police were called to the scene at 4:30 pm Sunday in response to the shooting.

When officers arrived they found 19 year-old Kentavious James shot and was bleeding. He was immediately transported to Floyd Medical Center.

Investigators were able to determine Walker’s identity after interviewing witnesses.

Walker is charged with aggravated assault.

James remains at Floyd Medical Center.