Cedartown High School has named Jamie Abrams as its new head football coach.

Abrams most recently served as the defensive coordinator at McEachern High.

He has also served as head coach for two years at Lamar County. His tenures also includes stops at Ware County, Woodland High School in Alabama, East and South Paulding High Schools, Wadley in Alabama and Lamar County.

As a head coach he brings a record of 20-13-1.

Abrams takes over for Doyle Kelley who took the Bulldogs to a 20-14 record during his three seasons as head coach.