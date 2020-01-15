A 19-year-old man charged with statutory rape receives a 20 – year sentence in Bartow Superior Court.

Jonathan Nathaniel Bradford of Cartersville will serve 3 years incarcerated and the remainder on probation. Bradford entered a guilty plea before Judge David Smith Wednesday.

In April of 2018, Bradford had sex with a 12-year-old girl. He must perform 100 hours of community service and have no contact with the girl or her family. The victim and her family have since left the state but approve the plea agreement.

From WBHF radio