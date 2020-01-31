The Cartersville Police Department released the following statement on a fallen officer. ‘

“The Cartersville Police Department wishes to express its deepest condolences to the family of Officer Sarah Beth Barnes, Badge # 189, who passed away in Dallas, Georgia as a result of a tragic motor vehicle crash on January 30th 2020. Officer Barnes was a valuable member of our team, community, and she will be sorely missed. Please keep Officer Barnes’ family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. “