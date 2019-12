A second drug bust in less than a week resulted in two arrest at the Economy Inn on Marth Berry Blvd. Terrance Antione Redwine, 37 of Lindale, and Amanda Sue Charles, 32 of Rome, were taken into custody after police said they found a quantity of methamphetamine.

Reports said that police located methamphetamine in the glove box of a car that was being driven by Charles.

Redwine was a passenger in the car.

Both are charged with possession of methamphetamine.